Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $43.10 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

