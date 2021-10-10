Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 0.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC opened at $326.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.80.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

