Ativo Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 174.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.