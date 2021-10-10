Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 37,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

