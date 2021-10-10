Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 4,372 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relx by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

