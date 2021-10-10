Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 620,441 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620,441 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 24,170,023 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $24,208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

