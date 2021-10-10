Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

TEAM stock opened at $390.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.46. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

