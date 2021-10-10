Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $822.53 million and $19.10 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00217491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00097129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

