AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $211.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

