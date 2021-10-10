Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after acquiring an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 95,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

