Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

AVASF remained flat at $$8.45 during trading hours on Friday. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

