Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $20.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 838,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 756,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,885. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

