AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 450,301 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.14% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

