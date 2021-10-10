AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $9.33 Million in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 119,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

