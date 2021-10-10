AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.36% of Synchronoss Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $201.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

