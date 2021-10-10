AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 48,500 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. NeoGames comprises 1.4% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.03% of NeoGames worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGames by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 27.8% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $19,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $800.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

