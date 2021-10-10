AWM Investment Company Inc. Takes Position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 27.16. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

