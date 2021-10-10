Axa S.A. Has $33.63 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,332 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $33,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.