Axa S.A. Purchases 43,192 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,192 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

