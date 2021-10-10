Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $30,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,696 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 106.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Shares of SRE opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

