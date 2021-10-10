Axa S.A. Sells 37,600 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.26% of AGCO worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

