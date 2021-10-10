Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 287,186 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.