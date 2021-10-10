Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $177.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $200.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.