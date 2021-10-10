Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

VB stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

