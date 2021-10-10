Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.