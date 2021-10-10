Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 6,425 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,923.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 187,650 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

