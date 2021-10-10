Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $237.98 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

