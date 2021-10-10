Baader Bank Reiterates “€285.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Linde in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €270.18 ($317.86).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at €257.05 ($302.41) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €262.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €249.62. Linde has a 1 year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1 year high of €271.55 ($319.47). The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.