Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $188,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.