Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,700 Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $346,408. 26.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

