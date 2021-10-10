Bailard Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $37,340,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comerica by 83.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 651,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,761,000 after buying an additional 296,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 25.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after buying an additional 268,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

