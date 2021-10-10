Bailard Inc. Has $338,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $192.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

