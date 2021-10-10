Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,390. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

