Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.22. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

