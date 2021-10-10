Bailard Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

