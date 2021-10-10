Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,362 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

