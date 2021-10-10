Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $931,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $28,006,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 45.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

