Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $96.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.82. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.