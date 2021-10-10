Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,334 Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 172,406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

