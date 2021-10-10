Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.