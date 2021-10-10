Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Innoviva by 35.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 798,130 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 340,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 69.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

