Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,120 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

