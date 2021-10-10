Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,972 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $39,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

NYSE INVH opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

