Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 92.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Square were worth $33,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $238.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.83. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.97.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.