Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $18.01 Million Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $329,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $31,411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $23,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $11,084,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.38.

EDR opened at 25.78 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

