Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $21.14 Million Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,275,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.27% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 82,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 93.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 100,106 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 569.7% in the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 420,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 357,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

