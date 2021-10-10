Bamco Inc. NY Sells 13,108 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFH opened at $11.50 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

