Bamco Inc. NY Sells 162 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $730.27 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.38. The firm has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

