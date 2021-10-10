BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 303 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.