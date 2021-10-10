BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of RDIV opened at $40.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

